Private Management Group Inc. Invests $846,000 in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 66,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the first quarter worth $46,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NCR Voyix during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

VYX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.80. 1,282,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,233. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52. NCR Voyix Co. has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $13.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.64.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $862.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.00 million. NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

