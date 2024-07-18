Private Management Group Inc. Purchases 169,575 Shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 94.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,575 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 1.31% of Inspired Entertainment worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 301.3% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 17,733 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Inspired Entertainment Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.92. The company had a trading volume of 82,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,015. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $237.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.52 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.65 million. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 0.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

