Private Management Group Inc. Trims Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,888 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,241,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 696,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,471,000 after buying an additional 238,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Kirk Williams sold 19,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $1,213,360.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,139.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Kirk Williams sold 19,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $1,213,360.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,139.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 5,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $376,181.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 570,899 shares of company stock worth $35,323,127 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of DFIN stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,962. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average of $61.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.41. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.04 and a twelve month high of $66.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $203.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.10 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 24.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

