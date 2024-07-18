Private Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO)

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its position in Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Free Report) by 88.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,313 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Star worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Star by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 599,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 132,611 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Star in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Star by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after buying an additional 64,569 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Star during the fourth quarter valued at $2,786,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Star by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 289,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STHO traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $12.63. 37,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,917. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $168.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.52. Star Holdings has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Star ( NASDAQ:STHO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.44 million for the quarter. Star had a negative net margin of 117.43% and a negative return on equity of 29.23%.

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.

