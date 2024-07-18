PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) PT Raised to $79.00 at Truist Financial

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s previous close.

PRCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

Shares of PRCT opened at $71.23 on Tuesday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $77.00. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day moving average of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.44.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 66.12%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 30,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $1,916,303.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,861.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 30,432 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $1,916,303.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,861.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,478 shares of company stock worth $5,515,482 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,999 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 530,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,215,000 after purchasing an additional 123,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,074,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,697,000 after purchasing an additional 385,271 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at $26,404,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 14.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 655,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,500,000 after buying an additional 81,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

