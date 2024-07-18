Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.67.

PCOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

In related news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $75,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,866,465. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,157 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $75,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,866,465. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $4,689,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,557,479.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,554 shares of company stock valued at $20,236,420. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 166,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Procore Technologies by 13.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,746,000 after buying an additional 995,757 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procore Technologies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $70.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.53 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.37. Procore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

