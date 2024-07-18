Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $166.68 and last traded at $165.52. Approximately 1,621,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 6,467,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.58.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. BNP Paribas began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.55.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.62. The stock has a market cap of $397.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 216,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $2,139,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

