Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61, Yahoo Finance reports. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $221.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.59. The firm has a market cap of $129.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. Progressive has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $223.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total value of $2,104,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,742,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $639,920.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,808,963.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total value of $2,104,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,742,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,518 shares of company stock valued at $6,951,344. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGR. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Progressive from $276.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.69.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

