Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61, Yahoo Finance reports. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $221.39 on Thursday. Progressive has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $223.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $129.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total value of $2,104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,742,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,518 shares of company stock worth $6,951,344. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.