Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61, Yahoo Finance reports. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Progressive Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of PGR stock opened at $221.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $223.84.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,518 shares of company stock valued at $6,951,344. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

