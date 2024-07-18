Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PLD. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus decreased their target price on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.94.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,631,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,009. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.36. Prologis has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 38.73%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Prologis by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 28,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 28.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $878,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.3% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 13.3% in the second quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 16,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

