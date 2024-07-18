ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 11,298 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $12,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $2,159,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 38,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $1,199,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,207 shares of company stock worth $5,876,067. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $45.84 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $46.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average is $34.26. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

