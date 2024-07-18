ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,866,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,016,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $457.00 to $454.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.40.

Everest Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:EG opened at $398.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $381.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $343.36 and a 1-year high of $417.92.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.

Everest Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.