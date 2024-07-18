ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Etsy worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 402.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,576.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Trading Down 0.8 %

ETSY stock opened at $64.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.08. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.08 and a 12-month high of $102.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Etsy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Etsy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Etsy news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $94,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $38,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

