ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $11,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,567 shares of company stock worth $16,691,841. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.00.

McKesson Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE MCK opened at $582.34 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $395.30 and a 52-week high of $612.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $578.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $536.98. The firm has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.67 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

