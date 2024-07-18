ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC stock opened at $255.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $190.51 and a 12 month high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on VMC. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

