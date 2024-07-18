ProShare Advisors LLC Has $15.34 Million Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Power Integrations worth $15,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,467,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,424,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,236,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,501,000 after buying an additional 390,373 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Power Integrations by 2,011.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 260,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,427,000 after buying an additional 248,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,566,000 after acquiring an additional 81,455 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Power Integrations news, VP Radu Barsan sold 1,837 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $140,640.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,749.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $104,135.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 1,837 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $140,640.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,749.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,667. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Price Performance

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $75.89 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $97.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.33 and a 200 day moving average of $73.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.49, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $91.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

