ProShare Advisors LLC Has $5 Million Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,305.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total value of $2,093,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,360 shares in the company, valued at $12,391,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 344,526 shares of company stock worth $43,139,775. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $111.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.68 and a 200-day moving average of $115.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.71. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $192.22.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.
