ProShare Advisors LLC Has $6.63 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.78.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $141.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $143.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.91. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

