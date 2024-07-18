ProShare Advisors LLC Has $7 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 484.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 51.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039 in the last quarter. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $166.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $172.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.68.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.88.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

