ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,910 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $13,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $85.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.07. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $86.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

