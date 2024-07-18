ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $16,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 260.9% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at $234,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Trading Up 1.5 %

CI opened at $344.75 on Thursday. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $365.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $335.79 and a 200 day moving average of $336.14. The firm has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

Get Our Latest Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.