ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $17,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $369.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.05.

NYSE SYK opened at $334.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

