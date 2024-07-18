ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,729 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Perrigo worth $29,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,255,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,982,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Perrigo by 3,796.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 582,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,736,000 after purchasing an additional 567,274 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 463.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 663,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Perrigo by 20.5% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,780,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,490,000 after purchasing an additional 472,245 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.00 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.09. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $40.28.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,571.43%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

