ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,577,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 162.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.0% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $475.86 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $479.50. The stock has a market cap of $114.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $465.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.86.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

