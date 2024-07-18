ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,078 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in SBA Communications by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their target price on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.31.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBA Communications stock opened at $214.22 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $183.64 and a 52 week high of $258.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.27.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

