ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,660 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,017 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $243.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $148.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.54.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

