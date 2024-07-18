ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 530 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,271,756,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 835,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,354,000 after buying an additional 346,214 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 351,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,734,000 after buying an additional 264,923 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4,563.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 212,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,488,000 after buying an additional 208,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2,140.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 213,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,347,000 after acquiring an additional 204,186 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AVB opened at $208.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.29. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.45 and a 1 year high of $209.00.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.17.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

