ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 6,348 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,348 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $23,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $221.39 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $223.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.60 and its 200 day moving average is $198.59. The company has a market cap of $129.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total value of $2,104,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,742,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,518 shares of company stock worth $6,951,344. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.69.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

