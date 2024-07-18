PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 439,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 35,173 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $12,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,412,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,816,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,546,000 after purchasing an additional 380,415 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,945,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,058,000 after purchasing an additional 393,012 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.53.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $83,655.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $83,655.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $764,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,536 shares of company stock worth $854,199. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,630. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.65. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.42.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Featured Articles

