PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Trading Up 5%

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) was up 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $129.85 and last traded at $127.86. Approximately 844,902 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,793,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.72.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.41.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 65.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after buying an additional 88,638 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 32.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

