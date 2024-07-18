Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 119000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Purepoint Uranium Group Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 16.29.
About Purepoint Uranium Group
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.
