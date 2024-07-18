Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Garmin Ltd. Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Garmin in a report released on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Chattopadhaya now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Garmin’s current full-year earnings is $5.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Garmin’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

Shares of GRMN opened at $173.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.37 and a 200 day moving average of $146.55. Garmin has a one year low of $99.61 and a one year high of $174.51.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

