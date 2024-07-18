Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Increased by Analyst

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Allegion in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Allegion’s current full-year earnings is $7.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegion’s FY2024 earnings at $7.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.33 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS.

ALLE has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Allegion from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $126.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.97. Allegion has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $136.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Allegion by 255.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the first quarter valued at $44,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

