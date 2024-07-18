Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Decreased by Zacks Research

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for AutoNation in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.61 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.85. The consensus estimate for AutoNation’s current full-year earnings is $18.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.69 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $21.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AN. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.25.

AN stock opened at $179.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $123.81 and a 1 year high of $182.81.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.05 earnings per share.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,980,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,794,659.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $17,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,880,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,777,090.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $4,083,789.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,794,659.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,703 shares of company stock worth $23,384,790. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

