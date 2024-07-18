Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of C$6.85 million during the quarter.

AYA has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of AYA stock opened at C$15.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.38. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of C$6.58 and a 1 year high of C$16.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,507.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Alex Ball sold 3,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total transaction of C$43,320.00. In related news, Senior Officer Alex Ball sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total value of C$43,320.00. Also, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 19,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.99, for a total value of C$277,701.50. Insiders have sold 28,113 shares of company stock worth $399,686 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

