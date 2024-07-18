Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Cut by Analyst

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GOLD. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.51. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 388,394 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,510 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 26,308 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,401,445 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $40,056,000 after buying an additional 107,270 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

