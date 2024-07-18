Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Decreased by Zacks Research

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Embraer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Embraer’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Embraer’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $896.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.92 million. Embraer had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on ERJ

Embraer Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.91. Embraer has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $31.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Embraer by 8.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 797,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,249,000 after purchasing an additional 59,084 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer in the first quarter worth $18,158,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Embraer by 88.4% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 623,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,614,000 after purchasing an additional 292,630 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 465,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the first quarter valued at $10,754,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Embraer

(Get Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.