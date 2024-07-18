Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Reduced by Zacks Research

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Berry Global Group in a report released on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Berry Global Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s FY2024 earnings at $7.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $63.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $69.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.56.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,497,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 643.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 221,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,932,000 after acquiring an additional 20,422 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,611,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Further Reading

