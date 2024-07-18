Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for First American Financial Co. Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for First American Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for First American Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First American Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get First American Financial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on First American Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

First American Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FAF stock opened at $58.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.12. First American Financial has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $65.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.22). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First American Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $1,191,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First American Financial

(Get Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.