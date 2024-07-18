Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Capreit (TSE:CAR) Increased by Raymond James

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capreit in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.67.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Capreit to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Capreit Price Performance

Capreit has a 12-month low of C$20.71 and a 12-month high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.46. The business had revenue of C$275.82 million during the quarter.

Capreit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Further Reading

