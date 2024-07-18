Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on QRVO. Benchmark decreased their price target on Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.61.

Shares of QRVO opened at $123.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.52 and its 200-day moving average is $109.52. Qorvo has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $130.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,016,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,161 shares in the company, valued at $19,016,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,214,513.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,714 shares in the company, valued at $15,364,647.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 81.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Qorvo by 9,333.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

