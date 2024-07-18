QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Downgraded by Hsbc Global Res to “Hold”

Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $197.54.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $191.60 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $213.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,552,835. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $2,507,978,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,171,516,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after buying an additional 2,983,206 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $409,531,000 after buying an additional 2,659,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after buying an additional 1,909,025 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

