Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 384.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,777,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 20,298.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,057,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,496 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 8,297.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,205,000 after acquiring an additional 901,548 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,000,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,956,000 after acquiring an additional 624,545 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR traded up $16.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $261.49. The stock had a trading volume of 197,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,429. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $286.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.48.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.25.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

