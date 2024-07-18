Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 6.3% in the first quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 18,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $244.94 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.74 and a twelve month high of $286.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.48.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up previously from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.25.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

