Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts to “Strong-Buy”

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Quipt Home Medical from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quipt Home Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $148.14 million, a PE ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $6.01.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $63.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quipt Home Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QIPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Quipt Home Medical by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 25.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

