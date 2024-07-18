Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIP) Raised to Strong-Buy at Ventum Cap Mkts

Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Eight Capital raised shares of Quipt Home Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Quipt Home Medical ( TSE:QIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$86.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$86.76 million.

