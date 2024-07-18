Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Stock Up 1.3 %
RAVE stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.56. Rave Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 18.74%.
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
