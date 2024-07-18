Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Up 1.3 %

RAVE stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.56. Rave Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 18.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rave Restaurant Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RAVE Free Report ) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned 1.18% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

