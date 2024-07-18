Raymond James Downgrades First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) to Outperform

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s previous close.

FHN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First Horizon

First Horizon Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of FHN opened at $16.45 on Thursday. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc lifted its stake in First Horizon by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 601,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after buying an additional 66,416 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 40,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,599,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in First Horizon by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Horizon

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.