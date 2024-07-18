RB Global (TSE:RBA) Sets New 1-Year High at $111.92

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$111.92 and last traded at C$110.66, with a volume of 64207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$110.92.

RB Global Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$104.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$99.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.37 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 4.5137047 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at RB Global

The company also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $1.488 dividend. This is a boost from RB Global’s previous 1 dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. RB Global’s payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

In other RB Global news, Senior Officer Darren Watt sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.78, for a total transaction of C$75,690.86. In other news, Senior Officer Darren Watt sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.78, for a total transaction of C$75,690.86. Also, Senior Officer James Francis Kessler sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.41, for a total value of C$643,280.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,937 shares of company stock worth $1,099,671. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

